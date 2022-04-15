One Year In, SEC's Gensler Has Delivered A Rulemaking Storm

By Al Barbarino (April 15, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- After taking the helm of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission one year ago, Chair Gary Gensler has set forth an ambitious rulemaking agenda that has accelerated briskly in recent months, imposing lofty disclosure requirements as the agency looks to tighten its grip on a range of players across the financial markets. The proposals are diverse, applying to both the public and private markets, and touching on everything from climate risks to private funds and cybersecurity. If and when finalized, they would require a large swath of market players to funnel significant resources into collecting and reporting additional data. "Gensler's administration has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS