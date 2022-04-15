Feds Say Wash. Dam Settlement May Block 'Meaningful' Relief

By Caleb Symons (April 15, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government wants a Seattle federal judge to temporarily halt a settlement resolving two conservation groups' Clean Water Act claims against a hydroelectric dam operator, saying the deal could hinder its own efforts to redress harm caused by pollution from the Puyallup River dam. The settlement in which Electron Hydro LLC agreed to get an environmental permit before restarting the dam, does not immediately address ongoing issues stemming from that facility's alleged discharge of field turf and crumb rubber into the river, the government argued Thursday. In a request to stay that accord until its own Clean Water Act claims...

