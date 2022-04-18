Ex-Calif. District Boss Charged In $25M Water Theft

By Gina Kim (April 18, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A former general manager of a California water district has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $25 million worth of federally owned water from an abandoned drain turnout in a decadeslong scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Dennis Falaschi, 75, was charged with five counts of conspiracy, theft of government property and filing false tax returns from 2015 to 2017, the DOJ said Thursday. The tax charges stem from his alleged failure to report more than $900,000 in income to the Internal Revenue Service from private water sales. According to the indictment, Falaschi's water-theft scheme ran from 1992 to 2015...

