Financial Giants Seek An End To Call Center Tech Patent Suit

By Katie Buehler (April 15, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Charles Schwab and three other financial services firms have asked a Texas federal judge to invalidate a patent on voice recognition technology the companies use for customer service, arguing the patent only involves the automation of human activities and cannot be enforced. In a joint summary judgment motion filed Thursday, Charles Schwab & Co. Inc., Bank of America NA, Capital One Bank (USA) NA and FMR LLC, which does business as Fidelity Investments, asked Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap for an early win against claims they infringed a Parus Holdings Inc. patent by using voice recognition software for customer service calls....

