Baltimore State's Atty Must Face Perjury, Fraud Allegations

By Hailey Konnath (April 14, 2022, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Thursday refused to toss a superseding indictment accusing Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby of perjury and making false mortgage applications, ruling that Mosby hasn't shown that prosecutors in the case acted out of spite toward her. U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby denied Mosby's motion to dismiss the indictment, rejecting her argument that the government's charges were, at least in part, racially motivated. Mosby, who's Black, hasn't shown that similarly situated individuals of a different race than hers haven't been prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice for similar offenses, Judge Griggsby said. The judge waved...

