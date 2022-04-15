Law360 (April 15, 2022, 11:14 AM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Hospitality Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Hospitality Editorial Advisory Board are: Samantha Ahuja, Greenberg Traurig LLP Samantha Ahuja focuses her practice on hotel acquisitions, operations, development and finance, hotel management agreements, licensing agreements, and commercial real estate acquisition and sale. Gary Axelrod, Latham & Watkins LLP Gary Axelrod is global co-chair of Latham' hospitality, gaming and leisure industry group and its real estate practice group. He regularly advises clients...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS