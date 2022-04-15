Radiology Chain Exec Stiffed Workers In Stock Plan, Suit Says

By Carolina Bolado (April 15, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a Florida-based radiology chain filed a proposed class suit Thursday claiming a pair of company executives improperly siphoned money away from the employee stock plan to shell companies they owned, leaving employees with less than 5% of the proceeds of a $215 million sale of the company. In a suit filed in Tampa federal court, plaintiff Johana Colon, who worked at Advanced Diagnostic Group from 2015 until 2020, said two executives at ADG wrongfully diverted value from the employees' retirement benefits to themselves and principals at private equity firm Palm Beach Capital. Kevin Johnson, who was ADG's...

