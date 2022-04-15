Real Estate Investor Looks To Revive $10.7M Armenian Claim

By Caroline Simson (April 15, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A real estate investor who blamed Armenia for not doing enough when he was allegedly defrauded by a local business partner is looking to partially annul a November 2021 award denying his $10.7 million claim against the former Soviet state over a citizenship issue. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes said it had registered the application for partial annulment submitted by Edmond Khudyan on Wednesday. As a result, enforcement of the award, which includes an order that Khudyan reimburse Armenia more than $737,000 in fees and expenses, has been put on hold for the moment. In the award, the...

