Dorsey Hires Corporate M&A Atty From Olshan Frome For NY

By Emily Lever (April 18, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP has added a corporate partner from Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP to its New York merger and acquisition practice, the firm has announced. Margaret Bae, who has also been general counsel for oil and gas power plant consultant SoEnergy International Inc., adds to three years of sustained growth in Minnesota-based Dorsey & Whitney's New York office, the firm announced Thursday. "Margaret brings a wealth of mergers and acquisitions expertise and experience, and adds additional depth and new dimensions to our New York office corporate group," firm Managing Partner Bill Stoeri said in a statement. "Dorsey has made a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS