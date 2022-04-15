Smart & Final Investor Sues Over $1.1B Sale To Apollo

By McCord Pagan (April 15, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A former investor of grocery store chain Smart and Final Stores Inc. has hit executives of the company, its former majority owner Ares and two of its financial advisers in Delaware court with a proposed class action, alleging the group sold the business in 2019 to Apollo Global Management Inc. for $1.1 billion despite receiving a better offer. Investor Glenn Krevlin sued two affiliates of Ares, financial advisers Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Jefferies LLC, and former Smart & Final CEO David G. Hirz, Vice President Leland P. Smith and Chief Financial Officer Richard N. Phegley on Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court....

