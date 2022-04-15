Firm Wants Ex-Employee Sanctioned In Discrimination Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (April 15, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A workers' compensation and personal injury law firm is asking a federal Pennsylvania court to slap sanctions on a former employee who is suing the firm for wrongful termination and discrimination. Pennsylvania firm Larry Pitt & Associates told a magistrate judge Wednesday that the firm's former office manager Edna Garcia-Dipini should receive sanctions because of her failure to adequately respond to the firms' multiple discovery requests and inquiries. "Defendant made multiple attempts to contact plaintiff regarding the outstanding and incomplete discovery responses with the final attempt occurring on March 9, 2022, to no avail," a brief written by the firm's attorney...

