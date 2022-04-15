Fed. Circ. Kills Bid To Stay IP Suits Amid EDTX Venue Fight

By Britain Eakin (April 15, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday denied a bid by Google, Samsung and Waze Mobile to pause AGIS Software LLC's infringement suits against them until a Texas federal judge weighs in on their motions about whether the cases even belong in the Eastern District of Texas. The appeals court said the request for mandamus relief from Samsung and Waze is now moot because U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has since denied their motions to ship the cases to the Northern District of California. While Google's motion to dismiss or transfer for improper venue is still pending, the appeals court said it isn't...

