Taxation With Representation: Cleary, Simpson Thacher

By Jaqueline McCool (April 15, 2022, 12:18 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, U.K. drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline will acquire Sierra Oncology, KKR will buy cloud security and data protection company Barracuda Networks from private equity firm Thoma Bravo and private equity-backed Kaseya will buy cloud-based software company Datto. GlaxoSmithKline $1.9B Acquisition U.K. drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, guided by Cleary, will boost its ability to develop treatments for rare forms of cancer through the roughly $1.9 billion acquisition of Wilson Sonsini-advised Sierra Oncology, the companies said Wednesday. The Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP team advising GSK includes tax partner Meyer Fedida and associate JinSol Lee. Under the terms of the transaction, GSK will pay $55...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS