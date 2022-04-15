DOD Seeks More Small Biz Participation In New Equity Plan

By Daniel Wilson (April 15, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense said Friday that it plans to reduce barriers preventing small businesses from participating in defense contracting, as part of a broader push across agencies to address procurement issues in new "equity action plans." The DOD said in its plan that it had identified five broad areas in which it can improve equity across its programs. Addressing procurement and contracting issues is at the top of the list, focusing mainly on small businesses and particularly on those with owners from specific socioeconomic groups such as minorities and women, according to the department. "While the department has historically...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS