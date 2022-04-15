Ill. Appellate Panel Revives Worker's Asbestos Suit

By Celeste Bott (April 15, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel Thursday revived a lawsuit brought by a man seeking to hold his former employer and the company from which it leased facilities it used to manufacture wire liable for directing him to remove debris containing asbestos and causing him to develop mesothelioma. Darnell Daniels died of mesothelioma in March of last year, but his wife appealed the dismissal of his complaint against American Bare Conductor Inc., now known as Venta Corp., and Sycamore Industrial Park Associates, from which ABC leased a portion of its production facilities. The appellate court said Thursday that a lower court erred when...

