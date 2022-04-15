3rd Circ. Backs Benihana's Win In Chef's Wrongful Firing Suit

By Gina Kim (April 15, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Friday that teppanyaki restaurant Benihana does not need to face a wrongful termination suit by a former chef who claimed he was retaliated against for complaining about harassment and uncleanliness, ruling that he was actually fired for having a physical altercation with a waiter. In a 13-page unpublished decision, a three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman's September 2020 decision granting summary judgment in favor of Benihana against former chef Andrew Duong. According to court documents, Duong, who worked at the Cherry Hill, New Jersey, location of the restaurant, was terminated after getting into a fight with...

