ASU's 'Covid.Parties' Instagram TM Suit Enrolls At 9th Circ.

By Craig Clough (April 15, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Arizona State University urged the Ninth Circuit Friday to revive its trademark suit against an anonymous owner of an Instagram account that called COVID-19 a "hoax," saying the lower court erred in tossing the suit without notice or leave to amend. The university has ample evidence that some students and at least one alumnus were fooled by the account called "asu_covid.parties" that encouraged students to attend maskless parties during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ASU should have been given more opportunity by the district court to address its criticisms, the university said, arguing the ruling was wrong both procedurally...

