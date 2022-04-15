Wilson Sonsini Staying Put In 190K Square Feet In Palo Alto

By Andrew McIntyre (April 15, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini has renewed its lease for 190,000 square feet in Palo Alto, California, according to a joint statement Friday from the law firm and its landlord, CommonWealth Partners. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, which counsels a broad range of Silicon Valley startups, will remain in its Palo Alto headquarters at 650 Page Mill Road through 2039, the law firm said Friday. CommonWealth Partners bought the property in 2011. "We are honored by the ongoing commitment by Wilson Sonsini and for the great partnership we share as stewards for 650 Page Mill Road," Brett Munger, CEO and managing partner of CommonWealth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS