Ex-Merrill Lynch Trader Cops To Spoofing Treasury Notes

By Stewart Bishop (April 15, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A former Merrill Lynch trader admitted to engaging in an illegal "spoofing" scheme that manipulated the price of U.S. Treasury securities and deceived other market participants, prosecutors said Friday. Tyler Forbes, 27, a resident of the Syracuse, New York, area, pled guilty in Brooklyn federal court to one count of manipulation of security prices. Prosecutors say between January and June 2019, Forbes engaged in a spoofing trading strategy that involved placing large, bogus orders for Treasury securities — primarily two- and three-year notes, but sometimes 10-year notes — on one side of the market that he intended to cancel prior to...

