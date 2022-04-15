Chicago Education Board To Pay $9.2M In Race Bias Suits

By Dave Simpson (April 15, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted preliminary approval to the Chicago Board of Education's $9.2 million deal to end class claims from hundreds of African American teachers and paraprofessionals who say they were subject to racially discriminatory employment practices and policies that caused some to lose their jobs. The deal would end two lawsuits — one that is nearly a decade old — that accuse the Board of Education of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause by targeting schools in the city with large percentages of minority employees for closure....

