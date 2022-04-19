New Roadmap Aims To Set Privacy Protections For Teens

By Allison Grande (April 19, 2022, 12:01 PM EDT) -- As companies face mounting pressure to better protect kids from online harms, a self-regulatory foundation on Tuesday rolled out a new framework to help digital platforms ensure that they're responsibly collecting and managing data from teenage users. While kids under 13 are currently protected by the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, which took effect in 2000 and requires child-directed sites and services to notify parents and obtain their verifiable consent before collecting, using or disclosing personal information from anyone in that demographic, these safeguards don't extend to teenagers who have yet to hit adulthood. Given the current lack of guidance on...

