Walmart Wants Mint Fudge Cookies False Ad Suit Tossed

By Mike Curley (April 15, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. on Friday asked an Illinois federal court to throw out a proposed class suit alleging its mint fudge cookies are misleadingly labeled to deceive consumers into thinking they contain actual mint and milk and butter, saying the name of the product refers to its flavors, not to the ingredients. In the motion to dismiss, Walmart slammed the claims from named plaintiff Eugene DeMaso as fatally defective, likening them to a number of suits filed by the same counsel involving other ingredients, like vanilla, which have already been dismissed. While the suit, filed in November, alleges that the retailer's Great Value...

