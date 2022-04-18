Gordon & Rees Adds Another Hawkins Parnell Litigator

By James Mills (April 18, 2022, 10:32 AM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP continues adding attorneys from Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP with an environmental and toxic tort litigator joining its Los Angeles office as a partner, the firm said Friday. Bartek Rejch, who has spent eight years at Hawkins Parnell, joins the Gordon & Rees environmental/toxic tort and product and general liability practice groups, the firm announced. He specializes in defending litigation arising from toxic exposures and product liability. He has also handled cases involving catastrophic injuries, medical malpractice, employment issues and contract disputes. He represents product manufacturers and distributors as well as the owners of industrial premises....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS