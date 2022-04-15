ND Secretary Of State Wants Tribes' Redistricting Suit Tossed

By Caleb Symons (April 15, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- North Dakota Secretary of State Alvin Jaeger pushed back Friday on allegations that the state's new legislative districts illegally dilute Native American voting power, saying the Voting Rights Act doesn't allow two tribes and several of their members to sue over that map. Jaeger urged a North Dakota federal court to toss the suit, which the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe filed in February, offering an increasingly common view among conservatives that private parties cannot allege a violation of Section 2 of the VRA. Secretary of State Jaeger noted that a federal judge in Arkansas...

