Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Get $9.2M In Fees With $27.5M Insurance Scam Deal OK

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 15, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday approved a $27.5 million class action settlement and handed a one-third cut to the plaintiffs' attorneys in litigation accusing a health carrier of running a $150 million scam that duped consumers into buying shoddy insurance policies.

U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal wrote in his order granting approval that the deal negotiated by Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and lawyers for the consumer plaintiffs "is, in all respects, fair, reasonable, and adequate and in the best interests of the settlement class."

In a separate order, Judge Singhal awarded $9,165,750 from the settlement to the plaintiffs' attorneys for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!