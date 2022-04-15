Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Priest Facing Possible SEC Ban Wants Appeal Heard First

By Brian Dowling (April 15, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Greek Orthodox priest on Friday asked to delay an injunction in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit while he argues to the First Circuit that his critical statements about two life sciences companies didn't affect their stock prices.

Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson asked U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris to hold off on issuing her judgment in the case for a year so that he can present the "serious and difficult issues of law" of his case to a First Circuit panel.

"The commission's enforcement action against Fr. Emmanuel was entirely unprecedented," Lemelson wrote in Friday's memo. "The novel nature...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!