Priest Facing Possible SEC Ban Wants Appeal Heard First

By Brian Dowling (April 15, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Greek Orthodox priest on Friday asked to delay an injunction in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit while he argues to the First Circuit that his critical statements about two life sciences companies didn't affect their stock prices. Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson asked U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris to hold off on issuing her judgment in the case for a year so that he can present the "serious and difficult issues of law" of his case to a First Circuit panel. "The commission's enforcement action against Fr. Emmanuel was entirely unprecedented," Lemelson wrote in Friday's memo. "The novel nature...

