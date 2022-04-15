Judge Denies Texas' Bid To Amend Title 42 Challenge

By Katie Buehler (April 15, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has denied the Lone Star State's bid to amend its lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's decision to end the pandemic-related Title 42 policy in May. U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman on Thursday denied Texas' request to file a third amended complaint that would launch two new challenges to President Joe Biden's April 1 decision to end the two-year-old Title 42 policy, which authorizes the quick expulsion of migrants arriving at U.S. land borders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-page order didn't explain Judge Pittman's reasoning behind the denial but pointed to the record...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS