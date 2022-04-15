Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Denies Texas' Bid To Amend Title 42 Challenge

By Katie Buehler (April 15, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has denied the Lone Star State's bid to amend its lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's decision to end the pandemic-related Title 42 policy in May.

U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman on Thursday denied Texas' request to file a third amended complaint that would launch two new challenges to President Joe Biden's April 1 decision to end the two-year-old Title 42 policy, which authorizes the quick expulsion of migrants arriving at U.S. land borders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-page order didn't explain Judge Pittman's reasoning behind the denial but pointed to the record...

