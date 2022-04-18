$1.5M Deal Approved To End Welch Grape Juice Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (April 18, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has approved a $1.5 million settlement to end claims that Welch's grape juices mislead consumers into thinking they support heart health, with class counsel receiving $375,000 of the settlement fund. In an order filed Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero granted final approval to the deal, including certification of the class led by named plaintiff Curtis Hanson. Of the $1.5 million fund, administrative costs are set at $324,657, and class counsel will receive $375,000 or 25% of the settlement fund in fees and $24,196 in costs. Hanson will receive a service award of $5,000, according to...

