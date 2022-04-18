Wells Fargo Beats Suit After Stock-Owning Judge's Recusal

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 18, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo won't face resurrected claims it unfairly attempted to collect money from a Colorado homeowner after the original judge on the case disclosed he'd unknowingly owned stock in the bank when he presided over the matter. In a Friday order, U.S. District Judge John L. Kane found that when his predecessor on the case, U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson, dismissed plaintiff Dennis Obduskey's suit against Wells Fargo, the "undisclosed stock interest in Wells Fargo could not have had any influence or caused any prejudice to Mr. Obduskey." "The circumstances here do not warrant vacatur — the only relief available...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS