CR Bard Hit With $250K Verdict In 2nd Hernia Mesh Bellwether

By Hailey Konnath (April 15, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal jury on Friday awarded $250,000 in damages to a man alleging injuries from a defective C.R. Bard hernia mesh patch, dealing Bard its first loss in the second bellwether trial in sprawling multidistrict litigation alleging defects in the medical device manufacturer's hernia mesh products. The jury sided with Antonio Milanesi on his negligence — design defect claim on the 18th day of trial. However, it rejected Milanesi's strict products liability, failure to warn, negligent misrepresentation and fraudulent misrepresentation claims, according to the verdict. Milanesi's case is part of the third biggest MDL in the country with nearly 16,700...

