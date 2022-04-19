Consumers Say Caramel Co. Not 'Honest' About Milk Content

By Jonathan Capriel (April 19, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-area resident is suing the Ferrara Candy Co. claiming it deceives consumers into thinking the fat content in its Brach's branded caramels comes from milk when it's actually vegetable oil, according to a proposed class action filed in federal court. The suit claims Ferrara is tricking consumers not only by using phrases such as "Made with Real Milk" and "Rich and Creamy" on the labels but also by relying on the centuries-old Brach's name, which buyers assume is "honest." "Operated as a family business, Brach's never compromised on quality ingredients, especially when it came to the company's main product —...

