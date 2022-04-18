Gskill Hit With False Ad Suit Over High-Speed Memory Cards

By Mike Curley (April 18, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Computer component maker Gskill USA Inc. is being sued in New York federal court by a buyer who says the company fails to tell consumers that its high-speed memory products need computers to be modified for them to work as advertised, and those modifications could backfire on users. In a proposed class action filed Sunday, named plaintiff Noah Nelson says Gskill's random-access memory products are advertised as providing "blazing fast transfer speed" that lets users' computers operate faster for a number of functions, including gaming, video editing and data processing. However, the cards can't reach the advertised speeds without the computer's...

