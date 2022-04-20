What Starbucks Needs In Its New GC Amid Unionization

By Michele Gorman (April 20, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- As Starbucks searches for a new general counsel against the backdrop of an explosive unionization campaign, legal experts say the coffee giant could benefit from choosing a lawyer trusted by the board and who can help develop parameters for the bargaining table. This month, the Seattle-based chain replaced its general counsel of four years, Rachel Gonzalez, with longtime Starbucks in-house lawyer Zabrina Jenkins, who will serve on an interim basis. The executive reshuffle came as the campaign to unionize Starbucks locations sweeps across the U.S. The efforts launched in New York when workers at a Starbucks in Buffalo filed an election...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS