Washington U. Inks $7.5M Deal In ERISA Fee Battle

By Rachel Stone (April 18, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Washington University in St. Louis agreed in federal court to pay $7.5 million to settle a proposed class action brought on behalf of thousands of workers who said their retirement plan was saddled with excessive fees after the Eighth Circuit had revived the case in May 2020. In a motion filed Friday in Missouri federal court, three named plaintiffs urged the court to sign off on a preliminary settlement deal on behalf of roughly 27,000 university workers, retirees and beneficiaries, and asked the court to certify the class for the purposes of the settlement. The parties' preliminary deal wraps up five...

