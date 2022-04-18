High Court Won't Review Driver's $15M Suit Against Geico

By Hope Patti (April 18, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review an Eleventh Circuit decision finding that Geico did not act in bad faith when attempting to settle an automobile crash for a policy's full $50,000 bodily injury limits. Raul Pelaez, on behalf of his son John Pelaez who was injured in an April 2012 collision with a Geico policyholder, argued in a December petition for review that the Eleventh Circuit's opinion exhibited "pervasive bias" in violation of his son's 14th Amendment due process rights. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a driver's petition to review an Eleventh Circuit opinion that he claimed showed...

