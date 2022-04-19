DOJ Says Teva, Like Glenmark, Can't Get Grand Jury Docs

By Bryan Koenig (April 19, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Teva, like Glenmark, doesn't have the rights to material from the grand jury that indicted it for price-fixing, the Justice Department told a Pennsylvania federal judge Friday, continuing to argue that grand jury secrecy trumps the companies' "hypothetical concern" that prosecutors could try to expand the allegations against them. U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors argued that despite assertions first from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. and now from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. that the government is trying to accuse them of conspiring to fix prices on more drugs than are alleged in the indictment, the court has already deemed the scope of the...

