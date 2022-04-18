NJ AG Ducks Defense Of Ex-County Prosecutor In Suits

By Nick Muscavage (April 18, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office does not have to defend and indemnify a former acting county prosecutor over discrimination and whistleblower claims since the allegations relate to her personnel decisions, a state appeals court ruled Monday. Lyndsay V. Ruotolo, the former acting county prosecutor for Union County, challenged the state attorney general's decision not to defend and indemnify her in two underlying cases alleging violations of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, the Conscientious Employee Protection Act and other related employment claims. Ruotolo argued that she was still an employee of the attorney general's office while serving as acting prosecutor...

