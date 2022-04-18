Spector Gadon Sued For Fee Refund In Clergy Abuse Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 18, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The trustee of the bankrupt estate of a clergy abuse victim who previously sued the Archdiocese of Philadelphia using Spector Gadon Rosen Vinci PC as his counsel has asked to take back $140,000 in legal fees that the victim paid to the firm for a separate settlement that Spector Gadon allegedly had little to do with. In a Chapter 7 adversary complaint filed in New Jersey bankruptcy court on Friday, trustee Andrew Fineberg said that though the firm represented the victim in a clergy abuse lawsuit that concluded in the early 2000s, the settlement was reached between the archdiocese's Independent Reconciliation and Reparations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS