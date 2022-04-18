Federal Suspensions Down In 2020 As COVID Hit

By Daniel Wilson (April 18, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Interagency Suspension and Debarment Committee has released its long-awaited annual report for fiscal year 2020, saying that suspensions of contractors had decreased and alternatives to suspension or debarment had increased as the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on agency operations. Pandemic-related issues such as remote work, mail delays, travel restrictions and court postponements meant that although debarments were up from fiscal year 2019, suspensions and proposed debarments were down across the government, the committee said in its March 22 annual report to Congress, made public Friday. "Agencies faced new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and exercised flexible procedures to ensure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS