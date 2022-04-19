Armstrong Teasdale Adds 4 Attys In Denver, St. Louis

By Adrian Cruz (April 19, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP announced that it hired four new attorneys experienced in areas such as technology, labor law and commercial litigation to its offices in Denver and St. Louis, including three from Denver firm Sherman & Howard LLC. Partners Gregory Ramos and Cody Barela and of counsel Shannon Dunham joined Armstrong Teasdale on Friday from Sherman & Howard. Barela will work out of Denver and Dunham will practice in St. Louis, while Ramos will split his practice between the two cities. Partner Michael Freimann also joined the firm's Denver office on Monday, following about 20 months with Greenspoon Marder LLP....

