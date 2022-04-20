Supply Chain Info Will Strengthen SEC's Climate Rule

By Mona Dajani (April 20, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The new climate disclosure rule pending at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, open for comments until May 21, promises an end to muddy risk reporting, and a clearer financial road map for companies and money managers. It addresses a hot topic among investors for over a decade: getting more consistent data on sustainable opportunities to increase fiscal benefits and combat environmentally harmful behaviors. While some companies already report on greenhouse gas emissions, that will now be required of all SEC registrants across U.S Environmental Protection Agency Scopes 1 and 2 — referring to in-house and power supply emissions, respectively —...

