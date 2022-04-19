Panera Franchisee, Worker To Go To Trial Over Arbitration Ask

By Matthew Santoni (April 19, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh federal judge will hold a jury trial solely to determine whether a former Panera Bread employee had signed an arbitration agreement that would cover her claim that she was discriminated against for her neo-Pagan beliefs, or if a manager had signed the documents on her behalf. U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand said there were enough factual disputes over Tammy McCoy's onboarding process at a Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania restaurant for a jury to weigh whether there had been a valid arbitration agreement that McCoy knowingly agreed to in the "dispute resolution process" form allegedly completed during one of the...

