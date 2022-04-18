SPLC Urges 9th Circ. To Back Judge's Rebuke To 'Racist' Law

By Alyssa Aquino (April 18, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center and two others urged the Ninth Circuit to back a Nevada judge and deem unconstitutional a law that criminalizes reentering the U.S. after deportation, saying the law is steeped in racism and can't be "cleansed" by time. SPLC, the Aoki Center for Critical Race and Nation Studies and the Center for Immigration Law and Policy assailed Section 1326 of the federal immigration statute in support of U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du's August 2021 ruling that the law was created based on a discriminatory purpose and that it disparately impacts Hispanic individuals. The federal government has...

