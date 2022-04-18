Lawmakers Keep Pushing Firm To Repay DOD 'Excess Profits'

By Daniel Wilson (April 18, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of lawmakers has continued to pressure a supplier to return $20.8 million to the U.S. Department of Defense after a watchdog report alleged that the company charged excessive prices for aircraft spare parts. TransDigm Group Inc. should immediately repay the "excess profits" it received from the DOD on contracts for "mission-critical spare parts" identified by the DOD Office of Inspector General in a December report, House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in their Apr. 14 letter, released Monday. "The excess profits TransDigm received must be returned to taxpayers so these funds...

