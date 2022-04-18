Consumers Win Cert. Of Dietary Supplement False Ad Class

By Emily Field (April 18, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday certified a class of consumers alleging that they were deceived by Sports Research Corp.'s advertisements that its dietary supplements would help them lose weight, finding that their claims share common issues. U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin rejected Sport Research's argument that the labeling for its Sports Research Garcinia Cambogia varied and what labeling a consumer was exposed to is not a question that could be solved on a classwide basis. But there's evidence that one or both of the statements that the supplement aided "weight management" and "appetite control" were present on the products...

