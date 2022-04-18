Retailer Can't Get 2nd Bite At Virus Coverage Suit, Judge Says

By Ben Zigterman (April 18, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A fashion retailer can't reargue its COVID-19 coverage suit against Zurich American Insurance Co., a New York state judge said Monday, finding he didn't overlook any evidence when dismissing the suit in January. Rainbow USA Inc. had asked Justice Leon Ruchelsman to review two expert affidavits it submitted about the presence of COVID-19 and its dangers, but the judge said those affidavits don't show how COVID-19 caused any damage to its property. A New York state judge shot down a retailer's bid to reargue its COVID-19 coverage suit, finding that the physical presence of the coronavirus does not cause physical damage. (AP Photo/Jae C....

