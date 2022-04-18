​​​​​​​Post Malone Still Running In 'Circles' With Suit Over No. 1 Hit

By Craig Clough (April 18, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A ruling from a California federal judge left Post Malone unable to fully defeat a lawsuit from an artist claiming he helped write a No. 1 hit by the rapper, holding that the artist can still go to trial and seek to establish rights to a jam session that led to "Circles." Malone did score a partial win in the ruling, as U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II held on summary judgment that plaintiff Tyler Armes failed to demonstrate he holds any joint authorship rights to the final commercial release of "Circles." But the judge also held that a trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS