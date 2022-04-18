4th Circ. Calls For Treble Damages In Collapse Coverage Row

By Hope Patti (April 18, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit reversed a lower court's decision limiting an apartment complex owner's damages for a walkway collapse, saying Monday that the owner's contract damages should be trebled because of a Tokio Marine insurer's violation of North Carolina's Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The appellate court affirmed a district judge's summary judgment decision in favor of DENC LLC in a published opinion, ruling that Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. improperly denied coverage of the apartment owner's claim. A panel majority — including U.S. Circuit Judges Albert Diaz, who authored the opinion, and Henry F. Floyd — also held that the insurer...

