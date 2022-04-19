Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Seeks To Ax Conn. Music Venue's Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (April 19, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut bar and live music venue isn't entitled to pandemic coverage because it didn't claim the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage under its policy with Lexington Insurance Co, the AIG unit told a Connecticut federal court.

Lexington said Monday that Toad's Place in New Haven wouldn't be covered for its losses even if it did suffer physical damage, because the nightclub's policy contained a virus exclusion. The exclusion covered the "actual, alleged or threatened spread" of viruses like the coronavirus, Lexington said in its bid to dismiss Toad's Place's suit.

"The policy insures against risks of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!