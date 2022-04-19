Insurer Seeks To Ax Conn. Music Venue's Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (April 19, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut bar and live music venue isn't entitled to pandemic coverage because it didn't claim the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage under its policy with Lexington Insurance Co, the AIG unit told a Connecticut federal court. Lexington said Monday that Toad's Place in New Haven wouldn't be covered for its losses even if it did suffer physical damage, because the nightclub's policy contained a virus exclusion. The exclusion covered the "actual, alleged or threatened spread" of viruses like the coronavirus, Lexington said in its bid to dismiss Toad's Place's suit. "The policy insures against risks of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS