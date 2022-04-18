9th Circ. Won't Rehear Remand Of COVID Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (April 18, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Monday it won't reconsider its precedential February ruling that a suit over the COVID-19 death of a resident at a Southern California nursing home must play out in state court and was not preempted by the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. As none of the Ninth Circuit's 29 active judges requested a vote on whether to grant Glenhaven Healthcare LLC's petition for rehearing en banc, a three-judge panel voted unanimously to deny the nursing home's rehearing bid, according to a one-page order. The panel on Feb. 22 had upheld a district court's remand order stating...

